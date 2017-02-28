Two of three suspects in Bennettsville night club shooting arrested

Brown and Burnette were arrested this week. According to the sheriff's office, Powe (right) is still at large.
Brown and Burnette were arrested this week. According to the sheriff's office, Powe (right) is still at large.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced  two of three men wanted for a shooting at Kelly’s Night club have been arrested.

The press release from Jamie Seales with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at the night club located on Old Wire Road in Bennettsville on Feb. 5, 2017.

Investigators say there was a fight in the night club between staff and the defendants and a staff member was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.  SLED, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and Cheraw Police Department are assisting the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office in the case, Seales says.

Maurice Brown, 32, of Cheraw, has been arrested for attempted murder and assault by mob third degree, the release says.

Andrew Burnette, 25, was charged with assault by mob third degree and was arrested Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, he was arrested in North Carolina and his extradition hearing will be held later in the week.

Investigators are still looking for Michael Lavon Powe, 31, of Cheraw. Deputies say Powe may be riding in a Silver Lincoln with aftermarket rims on it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5607.

 

