Dillon County hopes Inland Port will reduce high unemployment rate

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County unemployment rate is higher than the state and national average, but Dillon County Council says those numbers could change with the Inland Port coming to the area.

The most recent numbers reflect more than 700 people were unemployed in the county and only 200 jobs were available.

On Wednesday, the Dillon County Council approved the third and final reading of a measure to purchase the land for the inland port.

“We believe the Inland Port will be a drawing card. We believe the industries will come with it and more jobs will be available for our citizens,” said Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott.

According to the SC Department of Development and Workforce, the county’s unemployment rate went down from 8 percent at the end of 2015 to 5.6 percent in December 2016, but Dillon County’s rate is still higher than the national average of 4.8 percent.

“Once we have more jobs for the citizens. The people in the County people can take care their families and bills,” said Scott. “They can be better providers.”

Alphonso McArthur recently moved to Dillon County and says he had a hard time finding a job in the county.

“I notice that there is a lot of unemployment here in the county. I think it would make a big difference if people had the access or assets to go back to work,” Alphonso McArthur said.

The port itself will bring less than 100 jobs, but Economic Development Director Tonny McNeil says distribution centers are already expressing interest in opening businesses near the port.

“Four or five industries per day are looking at Dillon to come to this area because of lower transportation costs, our workforce, proximity to the port and the interstate. All of those things align,” said Tonny McNeil.

Council hopes to bring more than 1,500 jobs within the next five years.

“It gives the citizens hope because there is an increase in jobs and opportunity for all of the citizens,” said McNeil.

The ground breaking ceremony for the site is planned for March 10. McNeil says the Port construction should take 10 months.