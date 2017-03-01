Florence students celebrate Read Across America Week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District One has been celebrating Read Across America Week since Monday with several fun events.

Schools across the district had different activities planned for every day this week including special crafts and wacky dress up days to get students excited about reading. Students at Wallace Gregg Elementary participated in “Hats Off to Reading” Wednesday and came to school wearing their craziest hats.

Many schools in the area had Dr. Seuss-themed events this week in honor of the late author’s birthday coming up March 2. One Wallace Gregg Teacher said reading Dr. Seuss books were a useful way to get elementary school students to understand that reading can be fun.

“So students know when they say these silly words it makes it fun for them and they don’t have to always say words that are grammatically correct their just having fun reading,” Lowandra Sims, Wallace Gregg Teacher of the Year said.

The kids also signed a pledge to become lifelong readers. Teachers say they plan to display the pledge cards in their classrooms.