Interchange could decrease traffic in Carolina Forest, dampen ‘golden years’ for neighbors

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are taking steps toward a future interchange in Carolina Forest that would connect Augusta Plantation Drive and Revolutionary War Way with Highway 31.

The idea is to add an outlet in the middle of Carolina Forest so people can avoid busy intersections at Highway 501 and River Oaks Drive.

“We brought up an amendment to an ordinance to actually amend our official map,” said Horry County Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.

The developer agreed to set aside a part of the land which gives the county right of first refusal. .

“If, by chance, we want to purchase the right of way for that interchange at a future date,” added Bourcier.

The intersection would cost around $47,000,000 but the county has no way to pay for it right now.

“It was actually considered for Ride III by the Sales Tax Commission but it was not included in that group of projects so it would have to take probably something like that for this project to be funded,” said Bourcier.

While some say the interchange would help with traffic issues, others say it would negatively affect their daily life.

“If that road is placed behind our home that quiet is going to be disturbed,” said Reverend L’Tonya Johnson. He lives off Juxa Drive and spoke to Horry County Council members about his concerns. He has lived there with his wife for years and doesn’t want an interchange built right behind his house.

“Additional emissions are going to be put in the air and it will dampen our golden years,” said Johnson. “I don’t know when the planning for a road behind Juxa Drive began but I know when we inquired about that house that info was not available.”

Bourcier said it was on the original Carolina Forest Development Master Plan back in the late 1990’s.

“So it has been a project that has been on the books for a while,” she added. “Funding always is an issue when it comes to these road improvement projects. It’s always good to look ahead put these on the map so people are aware of what could potentially be coming in their neighborhood”

The amended ordinance will go to full council on March 7.