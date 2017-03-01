Marion County Long Term Recovery Group training volunteers to help in flood relief efforts

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development says Marion County is the most impacted and distressed area in the state after Hurricane Matthew.

Earlier this year, Congressman Tom Rice secured $52 million in storm recovery to help people in Marion County after damages and flooding from the storm.

Since then, a long term recovery group was formed to help give citizens a piece of mind.

The long term recovery group uses 16 care sites in neighborhoods and communities across Marion County.

Marion County Grants and Public Relations Administrator Ogleretta White say nearly 80 volunteers have signed up for training classes with the Red Cross this month to help the group.

White says volunteers at different care sites will help residents with any needs or questions they might have after the flood. She says the long term recovery group connects citizens in Marion County to local and federal resources to get some help they have hoped for.

“If I talk to five people, three out of five people will have problems with their deeds, our care centers are going to be even more important because these are people who go to church with you or live in the same community as you, you know exactly who they are, so we’ve got them working on those things now for preparation for the release of the money,” said White.

While county officials wait for that to happen, the care centers will continue to steer displaced families and families with unmet needs in the right direction.

County officials tells News 13 volunteers who will help the long term recovery group will begin training with the American Red Cross March 6th

There is no word on an official date that storm money will be released.

For more information about the long term recovery group call the Marion County Administration Office at (843)-243-3904

Marion County Long Term Recovery Care Centers:

1) Little Pee Dee Baptist Association Center, 6127 E. Hwy. 76, Mullins, 29574

Contact: Margaret Tart 843-289- 0406 (CARE Center Manager);

Linda Phillips @ 843-260- 6340 CARE Chair of the Case Manager System

2) Harvest Time Evangelistic Center, 6276 E. Hwy. 76, Mullins, SC 29574,

Contact: Chris Johnson @843-289- 7122; Sharetta Ellerbe@ 843-877- 4782 (355)

3) New Beginnings Temple of Praise, 2650 Senator Gasque Rd. Mullins

Contact: Pastor Michael Fogan 843-409- 4248 (350)

4) St. James AME Church, 5333 S Highway 41; Marion, South Carolina 29571

Contact: Victoria Belin @ 843-230- 4363

5) Rains, Bethlehem AME Church, 3520 South Hwy, 501 Rains, SC 29589

Cynthia Young 843-453- 4488

6) Centenary, The House of God Holiness, 5211 West Railroad Centenary, SC 29519

Contact: Linda Dozier 843-731- 7289 Rev. Dozier 843-621- 7182

7) Brittons Neck- Bethel AME Church 7113 Hwy. 908 Gresham SC

Contact: Mamie Robinson @843-433- 1668 Deciera Bacchus@843-430- 1528 (400)

8) Wahee- New Greater Singletary AME Wahee Rd. Marion SC

Contact: Katherine Bell 843-430- 8506;

9) Friendship Gresham Chapel 1718 Tapestry Rd. Gresham, SC 29546

Contact: Pastor. Ernest Davis Jr. 843-245- 4579

10) Gresham- White Hill FWB 9301 Hwy. 9, Gresham 29546

Contact: Sharon Owens 843-464- 9280 & Mary Eaddy 843-362- 1997

11) Springville/ Pee Dee- Springville United Methodist 2620 Springville Rd. Marion, SC

Contact: Lewis Evans- 843-617- 3343 843-423- 3057

12) Sellers: Sellers Library Resource Center 2635 Main Street Sellers, 29565

Chair person: Mayor Barbara Hopkins-843- 758-3873

Contact: Rev. Darrell Woodberry @843-430- 5955, Wayne Wilson @1-843- 506-5660

13) Temperance Hill- Temperance Hill Fire Department

Contact: Lakesha Johnson 1-843- 845-2070; Oscar Brantley 843-423- 0792; Lettie Johnson 843-325- 8646

14) Zion- Everbee Baptist Church 4132 North Hwy 41A Mullins

Contact: Betty Parnell@843-845- 7419 Chair Velma Jennings- 843-423- 1423

15) Penderboro- AC Robinson Center at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 1333 Penderboro Rd.

Contact: Charles Pee@ 843-472- 9511; 843-423- 4179

16) Marion- Monument of Faith Marion, SC, 702 Georgetown Street, Marion, SC

Contact: Bev Cross-843- 229-5838