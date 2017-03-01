Marion murder suspect on the run for more than a year arrested

Related Coverage Police search for suspected killer after Marion shooting

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say a man accused of murder in Marion almost a year ago has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie announced Geno Davon Lester, 29, was arrested in Connecticut on Friday.

Lester has been charged with the murder of Stephen Howard, who died after a shooting on the corner of Waycross Street and Jones in Marion. According to police, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2016.

According to Tennie, Marion police are also working with US Marshall’s service to bring Lester back to Marion.