Marion murder suspect on the run for more than a year arrested

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
geno-mug

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say a man accused of murder in Marion almost a year ago has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie announced Geno Davon Lester, 29, was arrested in Connecticut on Friday.

Lester has been charged with the murder of Stephen Howard, who died after a shooting on the corner of Waycross Street and Jones in Marion. According to police, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2016.

According to Tennie, Marion police are also working with US Marshall’s service to bring Lester back to Marion.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s