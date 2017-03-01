New hotel could be built in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Hampton Inn and Suites is being proposed in the Market Common district.

According to Director of Planning with the City of Myrtle Beach Carol Coleman, the current building plan from the developer says the 77,000 square foot hotel will have five floors and 100 rooms and would be located at the north end of the development, just off Farrow Parkway. Renderings list the future address of the hotel as 1310 Farrow Parkway.

According to Coleman, the original plan for the area included 181,000 square feet of retail space.

The proposed plans still must go before the planning commission and the Myrtle Beach City Council before changes can be made to the area’s master plan.

Hotel in Market Common View as list View as gallery Open Gallery