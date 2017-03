CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) -News13’s Julia Morris caught up with former Francis Marion coach Sylvia Hatchell, who now coaches at North Carolina.

Hatchell is in town for the ACC tournament, which is being played at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center.

Hatchell spent 11 years at Francis Marion and won two national championships. She also led the Tarheels to a title in 1994.