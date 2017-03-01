Parking fees begin in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All parking east of Kings Highway is no longer free, as the official tourism season kicks off Mar. 1.

People with a resident parking placard are allowed to park in any publicly operated parking area. The city suggests double-checking to make sure you aren’t parking in a private lot, because the placard will not be accepted.

For those who have non-resident parking decals, there are more locations to choose from this year. You can park from 77th Ave. N to 69th Ave. N and from 21st Ave. S to Sixth Ave S.

The city also suggests being mindful of the time limit when you’re parking; decals are not exempt from the maximum time limit.

Instead of only paying through the Park Mobile system, the city is installing machines that accept coins, currency, credit and debit cards.

Parking in residential areas is still limited, and the parking fees run from Mar. 1 through Oct. 31.