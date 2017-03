A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says South Carolina has the sixth-lowest real estate property taxes in the country, but the sixth-highest taxes on vehicles.

North Carolina ranks 19th-lowest in real estate and 35th-lowest for vehicles.

24 states and Washington, DC, have no vehicle tax.

As far as real estate taxes go, Hawai’i has the lowest rate. New Jersey has the highest.

To read the full report, click here .