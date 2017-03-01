Southeastern Health announces March events

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Health will host several events in March.

Coffee and Conversation: Eating disorders

Southeastern Health Clinical Dietitian Anna Matteson will present on eating disorders on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Friday, March 3 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Snack & Learn: Diabetic nutrition

Enjoy a healthy snack and learn about your good health on Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Southeastern Health Clinical Dietitian Anna Matteson will present a program about diabetic nutrition. The event is sponsored by Biggs Park Mall and C.H.E.C. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Diabetes Support Group

The diabetes support group will hold their monthly meeting in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall on Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Coffee and Conversation: MyPlate

Southeastern Health Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will present on using the MyPlate method on Thursday, March 9 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo. The event will be held on Friday, March 10 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: COPD & malnutrition

Learn about your good health on Monday, March 13 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy Student Alexis Bonnette will present a program about COPD and malnutrition. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition jeopardy

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition jeopardy on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Walk with a Doc: Colon cancer

Gibson Cancer Center Provider Catherine Gaines will host Walk with a Doc. on Thursday, March 16 at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Nutrition and pulmonary health

Learn about your good health on Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy Student Rebecca Meyer will present a program about nutrition and pulmonary health. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

PrivilegesPlus: Double bunco

Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play double bunco on Monday, March 20 at 3 p.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Snack and Learn: Kidney stones

Learn about your good health and enjoy a healthy snack on Wednesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. Southeastern/ Lumberton Urology Clinic Urologist Dr. Mike Popovic will present a program about kidney stones. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Smoothie demo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host a smoothie demo on Thursday, March 23 at Noon in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Friday, March 24 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.