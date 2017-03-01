Southside Middle School student recognized for Outstanding Achievement

FLORENCE, SC – Jourdan Herring has been recognized with a national 2017 Yes I Can Award Nomination by the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) as part of its annual convention on April 21 in Boston.

The Yes I Can Awards program recognizes the accomplishments of 12 students with exceptionalities in six categories: academics, arts, school and community activities, self-advocacy, technology, and transition from school to adult life. This year 68 impressive submissions were received for review.

Jourdan Herring from Southside Middle School in Florence, S.C. was nominated by Kelsey McGinty and is being recognized for her outstanding achievement in Self-Advocacy.

