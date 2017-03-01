Surfside Beach doubles non-resident parking decal fees to $200

By Published: Updated:
surfside-beach-sign

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Non-resident parking decals for Surfside Beach doubled in price this week after the town council passed a new parking ordinance Tuesday night.

According to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs, the parking ordinance passed second reading without changes and will go into effect immediately.

Previously the decals were priced at $100, but after Tuesday’s meeting, the cost rose to $200.

Town officials say the decals normally sell out quickly and hope to gain extra revenue for the town.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s