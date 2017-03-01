StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

We get another shot at record highs today ahead of a strong cold front. Records to beat today are 84 in Florence and 81 in North Myrtle Beach. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy for most of the day ahead of the front, with showers and a few thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some of the storms, especially west of I-95, could be on the strong side but widespread severe weather is not expected. Storm hazards are 30-40 mph winds and heavy rain. The front and associated showers will move offshore by 10 AM Thursday, and then much cooler air will move in. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60’s, with the cool weather continuing into the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50’s. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be cold, in the 30’s. Another warm-up starts on Monday.

Today, partly sunny and very warm. Rain and storms move in in the evening. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Some on the strong side. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches

Thursday, rain in the morning, then clearing. Highs 66 inland, 64 beaches.