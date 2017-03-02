Belk offers mobile mammograms at Coastal Grand Mall

WBTW News Staff Published:
mamograms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The Belk Gives mobile mammography center was at the Coastal Grand Mall Thursday. 

The 39-foot long vehicle contains a state of the art screening center.

The center was parked at the location until 7 p.m. Thursday and will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

“Early detection is key.  Charlotte Radiology is very big on making sure you have your exam every year.  Like I said, it’s very important to stay on top of your breast health.  Coming every year is vital to that,” said Mammography tech Brynn Poplin.

You can schedule an appointment for a mammogram by calling 855-655-2662.

