Belk offers mobile mammograms at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The Belk Gives mobile mammography center was at the Coastal Grand Mall Thursday.

The 39-foot long vehicle contains a state of the art screening center.

The center was parked at the location until 7 p.m. Thursday and will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

“Early detection is key. Charlotte Radiology is very big on making sure you have your exam every year. Like I said, it’s very important to stay on top of your breast health. Coming every year is vital to that,” said Mammography tech Brynn Poplin.

You can schedule an appointment for a mammogram by calling 855-655-2662.