Bennettsville inmate dies from stab wounds

By Published:
Hoover
Hoover

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina inmate died from stab wounds yesterday at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe says 27-year-old Kendrick Hoover died after he was stabbed by another inmate Wednesday night.

The circumstances surrounding Hoover’s death are under investigation by SCDC Police Services, Sharpe says.  Officials have not released who was responsible for the stabbing, or what Hoover was stabbed with.

Hoover was serving a 15-year sentence for a strong arm robbery that happened in Anderson County.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s