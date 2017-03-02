Bennettsville inmate dies from stab wounds

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina inmate died from stab wounds yesterday at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe says 27-year-old Kendrick Hoover died after he was stabbed by another inmate Wednesday night.

The circumstances surrounding Hoover’s death are under investigation by SCDC Police Services, Sharpe says. Officials have not released who was responsible for the stabbing, or what Hoover was stabbed with.

Hoover was serving a 15-year sentence for a strong arm robbery that happened in Anderson County.