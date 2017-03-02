Carolina teenager launches nut butter business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Teenager Abby Kircher joined News13 now at 9 a.m. recently to talk about a business she started when she was just 15 years old. Abby’s Better Nut Butter is a line of nut butters with just a few ingredients.

Kircher started selling the nut butters after originally making her own batches at home and then selling some at a local farmers market. Soon, she was being asked to make more and even sell in stores she said. Watch the video to learn more about her story and products. The nut butters do not contain peanuts. Instead, they use cashews, almonds or pecans.

Currently, Abby’s Nut Butter is available at the Lowe’s Foods store in Pawley’s Island. Just outside the News13 viewing area, Abby’s Better is sold at the Lowe’s Foods stores in Southern Pines and Pinehurst, NC. More information is at abbysbetter.com. The following is a brief excerpt from the website:

At an age when many young people are still having their lunches packed by their parents, 15-year-old Abby Kircher launched a nut butter company out of her North Carolina kitchen. Now sold in 40 retail locations across North Carolina and Tennessee, Abby’s Better Nut Butter was born when Abby began searching for healthier alternatives to peanut butter, her favorite snack indulgence.