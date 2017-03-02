City of Hartsville unveils $7 million water park expansion

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The mystery behind a hideaway water park expansion has been unveiled in the city of Hartsville.

Last week Hartsville City Council took a first look at a $7 million water park.

Hartsville City Manager Natalie Ziegler say city leaders saw a need for a water park several years ago.

Ziegler said it is more than just your average water park, it’s an economic boost expected to bring thousands of people to the area.

The water park will be built in the Byerly Park Soccer Complex. The proposed drawings of the new water park include a wave pool, lazy river, water slides and a lot more.

The city hopes to combine the Piratesville Splash Pad and the new water park in hopes to attract people of all ages, including tourists, said Ziegler.

“It’s going to bring people here to eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels, you will have something to do where you can actually stay overnight in Hartsville and enjoy any of our amenities, so it is just one more tool. We are a very progressive city for a population of eight thousand. We’ve done many things over the past several years to be seen as that progressive city, so it’s just one more step in that direction,” Ziegler added.

Ziegler said the park could be used for multiple purposes like exercise classes, events for special use groups and training classes. She says thought it will take the city some time and planning to build the water park there is a lot the city will have to do underground before breaking ground on it.

“Design is important, that is what we are focusing on and also the great family experience. The projected cost is around six to seven million dollars and it will be based on revenue generated to repay that loan, we’re really excited about the possibility,” Ziegler mentioned

City leaders predict the park will hold one to two thousand people per day. It is expected to be complete by May 2018.