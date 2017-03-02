Darlington investigators arrest man for stalking ex-girlfriend with gun

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County investigators released Thursday they arrested a 24-year-old man on stalking charges this week.

The press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Special Victims Unit Investigators arrested Cody Chad Porter of Hartsville on Wednesday.

The release says stalking is a felony charge that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

According to Kilgo, the suspect allegedly harassed a former girlfriend by following her and approaching her with a handgun. While deputies were meeting with the victim, Porter’s car was spotted nearby and he was found with a gun and arrested.

Thursday, Porter received a $10,000 bond for the stalking charge and was released around 9:35 a.m.