DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington City Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen Sunday.

A release from Lt. Maureen Valazak says Walter Lawrence Snell was possibly last seen near Lucas Street and Highway 52 in Florence near the Thunderbird on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Snell is described as being 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington police at 843-398-4026.