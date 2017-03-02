Final touches on new, ‘trendy’ development coming to Main St. in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The final touches are going on a plan to develop a new, mixed-use downtown district in North Myrtle Beach.

It will be called “Town Centre on Main” and will feature townhomes, apartments and businesses.

“We’re all very excited about Town Center on Main,” said Principal Planner for the City of North Myrtle Beach, Aaron Rucker. “It’s got this cool buzz and it’s really something unique.”

It will go on the 6.32 acre lot across from the Bi-Lo on Main Street.

“This land has been vacant for so long,” added Rucker.

Rucker said stormwater issues in the area have been a big concern but there is a plan to fix those problems.

“Part of the proposal includes increasing the size of the stormwater drainage pipe to help alleviate any current issues going on and accommodate for future developments,” he added.

Rucker said the development will be privately funded so no money will come from the city or its residents. If all goes as planned, he believes construction should start sometime in the fall after the tourist season.

“It is to us very exciting,” he added.

