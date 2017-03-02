Florence man jailed for sex crime against a child

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say he downloaded child pornography.

A press release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, says the Florence Police Department, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, assisted in the investigation of Joseph Nicklaus Trolio, 36, of Florence.

Investigators state that Trolio was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography via the internet. Trolio was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Monday at 9:14 p.m. He was released on a $30,000 bond Tuesday at 3:56 p.m.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.