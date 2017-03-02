Florence man pleads guilty to selling drugs in federal court

Related Coverage Florence man arrested after month-long drug investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – US Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a man from Florence pleaded guilty this week to drug charges in federal court.

The press release says Henry Quaysean Thomas, 40, of Florence, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and crack cocaine. Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence accepted the plea and will impose a sentence after he has reviewed the report from the U.S. Probation Office.

According to the release, evidence presented in court established that on May 18, 2016, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a room at Florence hotel. The search warrant was issued based on previous controlled buys of illegal narcotics from Thomas at that location.

Thomas was arrested and officers seized 78 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of crack cocaine, and $930 in cash and later admitted to law enforcement that he was selling illegal drugs from that location.

The press release says the maximum penalty includes a fine of $250,000 and/or imprisonment for 20 years.