Georgetown hosts meetings on future of steel mill plant

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The City of Georgetown will host three public meetings to discuss the future plan for the Georgetown Steel Mill, and the first meeting will take place Thursday.

Georgetown County reports Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Screven Baptist Church, 2221 S. Island Rd.

A panel from the Urban Land Institute visited the steel mill plant in September 2016. After visiting the location, meeting with the community and hosting talks with Georgetown leaders, the panel created a 53-page study of Georgetown and its recommendations on how to make the area thrive economically and bring jobs to the county. That complete study can be read here.

During the meeting, a brief overview of the plan submitted by Urban Land Institute will be presented, in addition to an explanation of how the panel studied the area and came to their conclusions. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and give their input about the plan, or offer other ideas the county should consider.

Georgetown County reports more than 800 residents provided input to the panel in September during one-on-one interviews or surveys during the planning process. Every comment submitted was reviewed and considered by the panel.

The City of Georgetown and Georgetown County are “excited about pursuing the opportunities the ULI plan presents for our community, and look forward to beginning a conversation with residents about the direction the community should take in regard to development of that site,” the county reports.

On the county’s Facebook page, some have questioned rumors that the Port of Georgetown will close, but the county says nothing has been decided definitely.

“The port’s status won’t be decided until the use of the steel mill site is decided, but the PA (Port Authority) has indicated it is open to making that property available if needed,” reports the county. “This will be part of the discussion at the meetings. Please come take part if you are able.”

The county also notes that before anything is done with the steel mill property, “there will be planning, zoning and economic development issues associated that will come before either city or county officials.”

Thursday’s meeting will be the first of three. The other two meetings will be held:

Monday, March 6 at Howard Auditorium, 1610 Hawkins St.

Tuesday, March 7 at Duncan Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket St.

Georgetown County predicts within its Facebook post that a new buyer of the property “would probably request tax incentives,” and the three public meetings are a way for residents to air out their thoughts on what the community needs before the city or county decide on any changes to the property.