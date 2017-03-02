Horry County forms new committee to handle overcrowded jail

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – For the past three months, the Horry County Detention Center has seen the most inmates in recent history. As the jail reaches maximum capacity, county leaders have to make sure violent offenders aren’t released from prison as they attempt to make room for incoming suspects.

The new group, titled Criminal Justice Coordinating Group, will consist of individuals from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the public defender’s office, and detention center staff.

Sheriff Phillip Thompson with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve had a busy few months trying to maintain the county jail.

“Seven-hundred seventy people were out there yesterday,” says Thompson.

In 2016, the jail averages roughly 600 people, but is now closer to housing 800 inmates, according to Thompson.

“That tells us that the system has slowed down, and we’ve had more arrests,” says Thompson. “We’ve had more folks to do, but what we don’t want to do is to let it become common practice.”

The committee hopes to move cases through the system faster.

“With probably one month with having maybe two days of jail pleas as opposed to one, if we hit it really hard one month, those people can go ahead and be sentenced and head to a prison or go on probation or go to wherever the judge determines it best,” explains Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson says suspected violent offenders will be on the committee’s watch list. While the group can’t control bonds set by judges, they do want to speed up the trial process for those alleged offenders.

Murder suspects like Javon Gibbs – he was granted bond on charges in the kidnapping and murder of Zach Malinowski and later was back in jail for another kidnapping and murder case.

“It’s very unlikely that a judge would change those bonds and those are the ones…those violent crimes…are things that none of us would budge on,” confirms Richardson.

Richardson says part of the problem with the backups at the jail is that they’ve not had enough plea days at the jail. He says through this partnership where all parties involved are in constant communication, they’ll be able to quickly get first appearances handled and possible bonds set to reduce the number of inmates in the jail, while also ensuring possibly violent offenders aren’t released back into the community.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Group was formed in February and will meet twice monthly to discuss specific cases and ways to improve the speed of trials.