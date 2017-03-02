Horry County issues burning ban

WBTW News Staff Published:
Burn ban continues throughout Horry County (Image 1)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately for unincorporated Horry County.  This ban will remain in place until further notice.

The ban has been placed due to low relative humidity and wind speeds.  Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited until during the ban and such burning if it occurs would be in violation of law.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190.

Information above is from a submitted press release

