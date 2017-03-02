Loris insurance agent arrested for scamming customers

LORIS, SC (WBTW) -A Loris insurance agent has been jailed after running an insurance scam on customers.

According to a Horry County police report, the department started looking into Carol Renee Harless and her insurance company, Harless Insurance Agency, in October of 2015. The investigation came after the S.C. Department of Insurance and the S.C. Attorney General’s office received a large number of complaints against Harless.

The report says that all victims reported paying premiums to Harless and her agency for insurance policies they thought they had. Many of the victims didn’t discover they didn’t have an insurance policy until they started receiving cancellation notices for not paying premiums after they had paid Harless’s company.

The case remains under investigation by Horry County police.

According to the J Reuben Long Detention Center, Harless was booked for other offenses by insurance agent. Records indicate she was booked Wednesday around 10:17 a.m, and released the same day at 3:14 p.m. on a $10,000 bond.

