Man drowns in nearby pond after running from Sumter checkpoint

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter deputies say a man died after he fled a drivers license checkpoint and ran into a pond, where he drowned.

A press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were conducting a drivers license checkpoint on Havenwood Drive around 7:25 p.m. when they watched a driver stop and quickly turn down a side road to evade the checkpoint.

According to deputies, the car then turned down Havenwood Drive before the driver stopped, jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area between homes. Neighbors were able to direct deputies in the direction the man ran.

“Deputies pursued the man until they heard noises coming from a small pond and spotted the man in distress about 25 feet from the shore. The first deputy dove into the water in an attempt to rescue the man, but the shock of the cold water caused him to come back toward shore. The second deputy on the scene helped the first deputy from the water and they called for EMS and divers,” the press release from Lt. Kilgo said.

Neither deputies reported significant injuries.

Divers from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter Fire Department responded and recovered the man’s body in about 15 feet of water.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 27-year-old Mark Gabriel Horne Thursday afternoon.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has requested that SLED investigate the incident, the press release says.