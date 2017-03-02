MYR receives bomb threat over the phone, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport received a bomb threat yesterday morning, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department.

The report says the call came in to the airport’s information booth Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. The airport worker says the caller was a female and spoke calmly with no accent.

Airport Division Police responded and cleared all passengers from the baggage claim area, the report said.

The HCPD Bomb team and SLED also responded to the incident. A bomb dog from SLED swept the inside of the baggage area as well as the baggage belt and luggage. Officers quickly deemed the area safe and the baggage claim was reopened to passengers.

Airports I.T. was able to obtain the phone number the suspect called on and gave the information to officers.