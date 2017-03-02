One arrested after Lake City school bomb threats

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile has been arrested Thursday after a bomb threat was called in to three schools in the Pee Dee.

Thursday morning, Florence County School District Three announced that local law enforcement had received a bomb threat early in the morning directed at Lake City schools.

Director of Communications and Technology Brian Huckabee says the caller specified a threat to Lake City High School, Ronald E. McNair Junior High School and J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School.

Huckabee says officers notified the school district of the threat and no bombs or suspicious items were found at any of the schools.

Law enforcement officers were present at all schools this morning, and officials were also questioning individuals that could have been involved in the threat.