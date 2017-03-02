One person dead after car hits trees, overturns in Scranton

SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) – SC Highway Patrol says one person died Thursday afternoon in Florence County after they lost control of their car.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Camp Branch Road in the Scranton community.

The single-car accident occurred when the driver of a 1998 Lincoln went off the right side of the road, lost control, and went off the left side of the road, collided with trees and flipped.

The driver has not yet been identified by officials, but Cpl. Collins says they were not wearing a seat belt.

 

