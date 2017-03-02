Person from Loris pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – US Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a 29-year-old man from Loris pleaded guilty to various drug charges in court Monday.

According to the press release, Christian Alexander Gause of Loris pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and Alprazolam.

Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence accepted the plea and will sentence Gause after he has reviewed the report from the U.S. Probation Office.

The release says narcotics agents with Horry County Police Department executed a search warrant at Gause’s home in Loris on March 31, 2016. The search was based on previous purchases of illegal narcotics from Gause at that location.

Gause was arrested and agents seized 40 grams of heroin, 11 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and 54 Alprazolam tablets. At the time of his arrest, Gause was on federal supervised release for a prior offense for a federal gun violation, the release said.

The maximum penalty the defendant can receive is a 20 years in prison and fine of $250,000.