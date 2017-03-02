Police look for man who robbed Florence Subway

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant Thursday evening.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers were called to a robbery at the Subway on East Palmetto Street at 7:04 p.m.

Officers say the man entered the restaurant and demanded money from the register. After taking the money, he was last seen traveling east on Palmetto Street in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Brandt says the suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s, approximately 5’11” tall, 200 pounds with dark hair wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

This incident is still under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.