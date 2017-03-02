PHOTOS: Severe storms leave a trail of damage in SC

Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ashley Bennett, Woodruff Ashley Hawley, Dacusville Christianna Gilliam, Whitmire Cody Rhymer, Inman Samantha Holden Traynham, Hickory Tavern Sarah Thurston. Thornblade Selena Roddy, Woodruff Credit: Erika Ford, Laurens

GREENWOOD, SC – Thunderstorms brought hail and toppled trees and power lines across the area on Wednesday night.

The church steeple at Greenpond Baptist Church in Woodruff came down. In Forest City, the roof collapsed at Sisk Family Ford.

A viewer in Lyman said high winds tossed a trampoline five houses away.

Pebble sized hail pounded downtown Greenville where wind speeds registered 58 miles per hour at the airport as storms moved through.

Wind blew an awning away at Bob Jones University, while tree limbs fell on cars.

A tree crashed into a home off Augusta Street, and about a mile away from that location, a tree and power line came down on a car on McDaniel Street. The Red Cross said in a statement that it’s assisting a person after a tree fell on their mobile home on Waddell Road in Taylors.

Emergency dispatchers in Oconee County had received more than 230 calls for service as of 6 p.m. Wednesday – most of them related to the thunderstorm, according to Oconee County Emergency Services Fire Chief Charles King.

Thousands were left in the dark. There were more than 25,000 customers without power as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.