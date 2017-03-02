Suspected killer found months after shooting Sumter teen in back, deputies say

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A man suspected of killing a 17-year-old in Sumter last fall has been captured, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff’s office says Asaad Jamal McNeil, 24, was arrested Wednesday night around 6 p.m. when Clarendon County deputies received a tip on McNeil’s location. McNeil surrendered without incident, adds Bell.

McNeil is believed to be the gunman behind the death of Jaquell Dinkins, 17, of Sumter. Neighbors called 911 on Sept. 14 after hearing gunshots on Apollo Street in Wedgefield. When deputies arrived, they found Dinkins unresponsive after being shot once in the back, confirms Bell.

McNeil has two outstanding bench warrants for contempt as well as one each for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, adds Bell.

“We want to thank the news media for helping us keep McNeil’s face out there,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We also want to thank the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in locating and arresting this dangerous individual. Both counties are a lot safer today because of this arrest.”

Bell says no other suspects are believed to be involved in this killing.