StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Much cooler weather will move in today and stick around into the weekend. Clouds and any showers along the coast will clear quickly this morning as the strong cold front pushes offshore. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A reinforcing cold front will move through Friday, keeping the cool weather around through the weekend. Inland temperatures will fall below freezing Friday night, and there is a chance for another frost or freeze Saturday night. High temperatures on Saturday will only rise into the mid 50s. Warmer weather will return Monday with temperatures back into the 70s.

Today, clearing, breezy and cooler. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 35-36 inland, 40 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.