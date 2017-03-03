Around Town: Broadway Grand Prix Opens This Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway Grand Prix is open and ready for business!

Everyone needs a little thrill!

Broadway Grand Prix boasts 7 go-kart tracks good for all ages:

-kids track

-junior racer

-family track (option to ride single/double)

-pro track (carts go up to 20mph)

A variety of other attractions are available at the Grand Prix:

-rides

-18-Hole mini golf

-rock climbing wall (not included in admission price)

-20,000 sq ft arcade with over 90 games

-skycoaster (not included in admission price)

-Grand Prix Cafe

Guests can save money by purchasing their armbands online. There are also season, weekly, and local passes available.

Competition is best fueled by our family and friends, and sometimes the person next to us. Broadway Grand Prix can accommodate group events for any reason – family get-togethers, birthday parties, corporate events, or just friends out for an afternoon of fun.

Discounted admission for pre-booked groups for 15 or more riders and walk-up groups for 15 or more riders.

Book your group today by calling 843-839-4080 or email info@broadwaygrandprix.com.

For ticket options and more information, visit broadwaygrandprix.com.