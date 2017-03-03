Children across the state celebrate Read Across America Day

(WBTW) – Schools and museums across the state came together to celebrate Read Across America Day Friday with storytelling, book giveaways, and special guests.

Read Across America events are held every year during the week of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

The South Carolina Education Association partnered with EdVenture Children’s Museum to hold children’s literary events at locations like Washington Street Elementary School, Myrtle Beach Primary School and then the Children’s Museum of South Carolina.

The Cat in the Hat himself made a special appearance at each location and gave out free Dr. Seuss books.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the importance of introducing the joy of reading to children at an early age.

“Read across South Carolina promoting the importance of early literacy for all children. We really do embrace the idea that Fredrick Douglas shared that once you learn to read you’re forever free,” said Director of Education Programs and Partnerships at EdVenture Marc Drews.