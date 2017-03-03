Coast RTA announces route changes this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In observance of the Myrtle Beach Marathon, weekend activities slated for Friday and Saturday, modifications have been made to the following routes due to the Marathon traffic flow changes: Routes 7, 7X, 10, 15 North,15 South, 16 (Georgetown-Myrtle Beach), and 16 Express (Georgetown-Myrtle Beach) service lines.

Marathon activities scheduled for Saturday, March 4 will affect Routes 7, 7X, 10, 15 North, 15 South, 16 and 16X. Passengers on these routes may expect delays 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Traffic control permitting, Coast RTA plans to resume its regular service to all fixed route bus stops after 3 p.m.

The following adjustments will be made to the aforementioned routes:

Route 7 and 7X—Expect delays throughout morning service. There will be NO service to/from the Greyhound Station bus stop until 3 PM.

Route 10— Route modifications in effect until 3 PM. Outbound from the Transfer Station → Hwy 501→Kings Hwy/Hwy 17 Business → 21st Ave North → Convention Center on Oak Street → Broadway at the Beach at 29th Ave N → Hwy 17 Bypass → 21st Ave North →Seaboard St, then it will resume its regular route. Inbound from Seaboard St, left on 10th Ave N/Mr. Joe White Blvd → Hwy 17 Bypass → Broadway at the Beach at 29th Ave N → Convention Center Oak Street → 21st Ave N → Kings Hwy/Hwy 17 Business →Broadway Street →Transfer Station. Regular service will resume at 3PM.

Route 15 South –Route modifications in effect until 3 PM. Outbound South on Ocean Boulevard from 3rd Ave South. Inbound North on Kings Highway. No service to/from Market Common until 3 PM, traffic control permitting. No outbound trips to the airport.

Route 15 North –Route modifications in effect until 3 PM. Outbound North on Kings Highway to 82nd Parkway and Inbound on 82nd Parkway to 79th Ave North Ocean Boulevard and turn right onto 9th Avenue North to Transfer Station.

Information above is from a submitted press release