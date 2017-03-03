Estill tops Green Sea-Floyds for Class A girls state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Roche Brown had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jonica Jackson had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Estill held on to defeat Green Sea-Floyds to win the South Carolina Class A girls basketball championship, 49-46, on Friday.

The victory overshadowed a 31-point performance by Green Sea-Floyds’ Tamara Jackson, who went 10-for-35.

Estill opened up a 47-35 lead on Brown’s jumper with 3:09 left. Green Sea-Floyds (17-7) responded with an 11-1 run to cut the gap to 48-46 with 14 seconds to go. Destiny Beckett hit the first of two foul shots. When she missed the second, teammate Maria Brantley grabbed the rebound.

Estill (19-7) got two more offensive boards off missed foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.