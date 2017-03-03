FCSO searches for missing 16-year-old girl

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public locating a missing teen.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Seadera Adenikie “Cee-Cee” Franklin, 16, of Florence, was last seen on February 28.

Franklin is described as a black female, approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 111 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373 or Crime  Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (crimes).  You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

