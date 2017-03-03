Firefighters battle overnight house fire in the Socastee area

Socastee, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Sly Fox Trail Thursday night. That’s located just off Enterprise Road and Highway 707.

Battalion Chief Matt Smith told News13 crews found the front end of the home on fire when they arrived just after 11:30. Smith says they cause of the fire is under investigation.

Everyone made it out of the home safe. Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Smith said a second home also suffered minor damage from the fire.

