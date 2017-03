LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are working to learn more about a burglary in the Loris area.

A Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department says several guns were taken during the incident and the man responsible fled in a brown, early-2000’s Chevy Impala.

Police released a photo of the suspects car Thursday on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.