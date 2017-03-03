Hemingway holds off late rally to win Class A boys title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Desmond Pressley had 21 points and Hemingway withstood a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Lewisville 72-71 to win the South Carolina Class A boys basketball championship on Friday night.

Hemingway (22-7) led 66-54 after Pressley’s two foul shots with 3:16 remaining. That’s when Lewisville (19-7) used a 17-6 run, a charge that only ended when Darius Taylor stole the ball from Demetric Harden on Lewisville’s final possession. ‘

Darius Williams had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Hemingway. Taylor added 10 points.

Trey Keels led Lewisville with 17 points. Keels had the chance to tie when he stepped to the foul line for two shots with five seconds to go. He missed the first one, however, before making the second one for the game’s final margin.