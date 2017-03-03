Horry County leaders reject plan to bring major development to Socastee

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Planning Commission decided to put a half on plans to create a “Market Common-like” development in Socastee.

Over 100 people filled the meeting room in Conway on Thursday night for the development’s public hearing.

Most of them live on Folly Road in Soacstee and said they don’t want extra traffic and noise right next to their houses.

“I wanted a relativity quite neighborhood,” said Antonia Rollandi, who has lived on Folly Road for 11 years. “At first we saw parcels that were going to have a bar and restaurant near it,” she added. “I didn’t buy in this community so that something like the Market Common would have been put there.”

Others like Co-Owner of Folly Estates, Michelle McGee, were concerned about drainage.

“We feel Folly Road residents cannot handle any more water flow through their properties. Drainage is a major concern on Folly Road,” said McGee.

McGee even started a petition earlier last month to get the county’s attention.

“We honestly don’t want anymore of the county’s water flowing through our property. It just cannot handle it,” she added.

There was a time for people to speak in favor of the development but no one did.

The representative of the project applicant, Patrick Williams, said there shouldn’t be any worries about drainage.

“No drainage will be directed through any other surrounding neighborhoods,” he said. “No impact. Zero.”

After several questions the Planning Commission disapproved the plan. Chairman Steven Neeves said this isn’t a bad plan, just one that has issues right now. He suggested the developer meeting with the residents to work out a new plan.

I’m very pleased that it didn’t pass what they were proposing for it to pass,” added Rollandi.