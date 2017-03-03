Investigators arrest man for Fairmont shooting that left one dead, one injured

Related Coverage One person dead, a second in the hospital after Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW)- Officials say they arrested a man this week in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another last spring.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator with the sheriff’s office arrested 32-year-old Charlton Townsend Thursday.

Booking records confirm Townsend was booked in the Robeson County Detention Center March 2 at 6:50 p.m. and charged with second degree murder, injury to personal property, discharging a firearm within city limits and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Fairmont Police responded to the Four Points Convenience Store on North Walnut Street around 2 p.m. May 7, 2016 on a call about a shooting. Two victims were taken to an area hospital but 23-year-old Derion Hinson of Fairmont died from his injuries.

Fairmont Police and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office both investigated the incident.