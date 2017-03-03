Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in Mullins drug bust

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men and seized guns and illegal drugs after serving a warrant on a home Friday morning.

A release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says investigators entered a home on Aster Road in the early hours of Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, deputies seized marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, prescription medication, cash and guns, the release says.

Michael Legette, 41, of Mullins, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Erick Willard, 36, of Mullins, was charged with four counts of distributing cocaine base third offense, trafficking in cocaine third or subsequent offense, manufacturing, possession of other schedule I, II, III, or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute and manufacturing, possession of other schedule I, II, III, or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute third of subsequent offense.