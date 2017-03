BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning on Aaron Temple Church Road.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, the sheriff’s office is treating the man’s death as a homicide until evidence proves otherwise.

Officials have not identified any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

SLED has also been requested to look into the incident, Lemon says.