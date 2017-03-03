Myrtle Beach firefighters demolish home with ‘live burn’ training

The live burn will take place around 9:30 a.m. at a city-owned home located on Withers Swash Drive. (Image Source: News13's Nick Townsend)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will perform a “live burn” training exercise Friday morning.

The live burn will take place around 9:30 a.m. at a city-owned home located on Withers Swash Drive. The process will take about 30 minutes to an hour. The practice exercise for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department serves a dual purpose in demolishing the unused home.

Neighbors who live in the area shouldn’t be alarmed when they see the smoke. This controlled burn helps provide new firefighting recruits with the opportunity to gain real-world knowledge and experience. This burn will give the recruits some realistic fire training and count towards their Firefighter 2 Certification.

