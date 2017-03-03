Myrtle Beach Marathon to cause traffic detours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Runners across the country are gearing up for the Myrtle Beach Marathon this weekend, but if you’re not attending the race, you want to plan ahead because many roads will be closed.

The race begins at Grissom Parkway and 21st Ave. N. The course travels along Mr. Joe White Avenue, Kings Highway, Farrow Parkway and Ocean Boulevard.

“The key to this weekend is to be patient,” said Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police.

“We have multiple sporting events occurring throughout this area, so if you’re trying to get to a destination, the most important thing I can tell you is to please be patient and give yourself additional time to get there.” 

The other sporting events include the 14th Annual Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Competition, the YMCA Can-Am Cup Soccer Tournament, and the Coastal Classic Gymnastics Meet.

For more information on the marathon, visit http://www.mbmarathon.com

